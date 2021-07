Emmanuel Dennis has named Chelsea legend Didier Drogba among his favourite Premier League players of all time.

Dennis joined Watford, signing a five-year deal from Club Brugge in 2021 after a loan spell at Union Berlin.

The 23 year-old was inspired by the Ivorian Legend but also admires another Ivory Coast international, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

On the overall players Dennis said he looks up: Neymar, Cristiano [Ronaldo], and Messi as well as love Sergio Ramos.