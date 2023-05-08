Did Ferguson Jinx Manchester United with this Prediction a Decade Ago?

Today in football marks 10 years since the retirement of an Icon, Ex-Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.
Ferguson was recently inducted into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame along side Ex-Arsenal’s manager, Arséne Wenger.
Since his retirement from Old Trafford, David Moyes, Ryan Giggs, Louis van Gaal, José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, Ralf Rangnick and currently, Erik Ten Hag have managed the team.
To mark this celebration, we take a look at a prediction made a decade ago by greatest Manchester United’s Manager, which didn’t age well. yikes.
On his retirement, Ferguson gave his thoughts on what the future direction of the club could look like.
He said (quotes via BBC Sport): “It was important to me to leave an organisation in the strongest possible shape and I believe I have done so.
“The quality of this league winning squad, and the balance of ages within it, bodes well for continued success at the highest level whilst the structure of the youth set-up will ensure that the long-term future of the club remains a bright one.”
Manchester United were unable to maintain continued success following the Scot’s departure, and are still yet to win a Premier League title since Ferguson last won it back in 2013.
There are signs of the pathway being restored under Erik ten Hag, with Alejandro Garnacho impressing this season and the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Zidane Iqbal showing potential that they can succeed at United.