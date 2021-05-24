Dessers wraps Difficult Debut Season at Genk on Positive Note

KRC Genk forward Cyriel Dessers finished the season strongly scoring for the third consecutive match in a 2-1 road win against eventually Jupiler League champions Club Brugge at the Jan-Breydel-Stadion on Sunday evening.

Dessers scored an 85th minute penalty to seal a victory after Club Brugge leveled up through Ruud Vormer after Bastien Toma gave the visitors the lead.

The 26 year-old had endured a difficult season, playing mostly, off the bench in his first season with the Club.

In final weeks of the playoffs, Dessers rediscovered his form, scoring in each of his last three games, all of which Racing won.

Sunday’s goal took his tally to 7 in 32 appearances for the team in the league.

KRC Genk finished second behind Club Brugge, and qualified for the UEFA Champions League playoff rounds.