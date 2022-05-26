Dessers wins the Battle, lost War to Abraham and Mourinho still Special

Cyriel Dessers was certainly disappointed with the outcome of Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final as Feyenoord were outclassed by AS Roma.
Dessers had very minimal impact in the game, he was well watched and cut off by the Roma defence – by extension their Manager Jose Mourinho.
Feyenoord did the same with Tammy Abraham, the Roma Target man who like their own was looking to cement their legacy in the competition.
So, although Dessers walked away with the Golden shoe award in the competition with 10 goals from 13 appearances, Abraham celebrated with the maiden ECL Trophy.
Cyriel Dessers beat the English man to the award by a single goal; neither added to their goal tally, as the final was decided by a single Nicolo Zaniolo goal.
Zaniolo, 22, beat Feyenoord’s goalkeeper, Justin Bijlow, with a brilliant low chip after being released inside the box by a superb lofted pass from Gianluca Mancini.
That goal in the 32 minute of the first half settled the contest as Jose Mourinho added the Conference League title to his 2 Europa League and 2 UEFA Champions League winner’s medals.