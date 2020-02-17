Dessers Switch from Belgium to Nigeria Switch Done, Could debut Against Sierra Leone

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick says Cyril Dessers will make his Super Eagles debut next month when Nigeria hosts Sierra Leone in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Dessers, born to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, has been in imperious form for his club-side, Heracles Almelo, netting 17 goals across all competition thus far.

He declared his intention to play for Nigeria ahead Belgium last year, prompting the country’s football governing body to file his application to the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

The forward has been cleared to represent the Eagles at international level, which means he could make his debut against the Leone Stars in March.

“Dessers is sure for Sierra Leone, what a squad that will be once he joins the rest of the squad, a deadly attack,” Pinnick told Sports Extra.

Pinnick also added that the football house is making serious efforts to ensure the duo of Ovie Ejaria and Ademola Lookman join the Eagles.

“Ovie’s paperwork is still on but that of Lookman, not yet,” he concluded.

Gernot Rohr’s men will hope to maintain their 100% record in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign after recording back to back wins against Benin Republic and Lesotho last year.