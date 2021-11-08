Dessers snatch late winner off the bench

Cyriel Dessers came off the bench against AZ Alkmaar to score a late winner for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie at the weekend.

Dessers was a 82nd minute substitute and scored in the first minute of added time to break the deadlock.

His goal proved the winner, as Feyenoord stretched their unbeaten run to four games in the league and six across all competitions.

The 26 year-old Nigerian has now stretched his scoring to three consecutive games, all of which are match winning goals.

He also has four goals in the league from seven appearances.

Feyenoord move to third on the standings, two points behind leaders Ajax.