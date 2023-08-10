Dessers Shines on debut UCL Night with Rangers

Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers was a happy man after notching his debut goal for Rangers.
Dessers found the net during Rangers’ 2-1 victory over Swiss club Servette on Wednesday night.
After a scoreless debut against Kilmarnock last weekend, the 29-year-old striker made his mark in the UEFA Champions League qualifying fixture, and reflected on the significance of the moment for him personally.
“That moment was unbelievable. Of course, you dream of scoring at Ibrox in front of this crowd, and to feel the emotion it’s amazing and it is an amazing feeling,” Dessers told Rangers TV.
“I am happy that it was an important goal that we got the win out of.”
Dessers Will be working to score another when the Gers travel to Geneva for the second-leg of the encounter next Tuesday.