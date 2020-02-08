Dessers Scores Brace as Heracles end Losing Streak in 2-0 Victory over Sittard

Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers continued his great form for Heracles as he helped them to a 2-0 win over Fortuna Sittard in a Dutch Eredivisie fixture on Friday.

Dessers scored in both halves (33′, 70′) of the game first from the spot after the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

He was set up for his second and effectively won the game for Heracles as they ended a run of three-game losing streak.

The 25-year-old forward scored the first goal in the 33rd minutes and completed the brace in late second half to hand his team another three valuable points.

Dresser was rated as the best player on the pitch with a a total rating of 7.19, he also had 20 dangerous touches and 63.6. pass accuracy.

He also fired three five shot, converting two while three went off targets.

The future Super Eagles player has now scored 17 goals for Heracles in all competitions this season and also won the Eredivisie player of the month twice.