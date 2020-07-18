Dessers Scores as KRC Genk Pummel Excelsior in Pre Season Win

The trio of Stephen Odey, Cyriel Dessers and Paul Onuachu were in action for KRC Genk in their pre season game against Excelsior.

While Odey and Onuachu, who just recovered from coronavirus started the game, Dessers came on as a second half substitute and also scored.

Onuachu on his parted recorded an assist as Genk outclassed their opponent 4 – 1 on the night.

Bongonda scored a brace in the 6th and 35th minute respectively, before Excelsior halved reduced the deficit I the 76th minute through Omarrson but Neto Borge and Dessers scored the 3rd abd 4th goal fourth goal for Genk to wrap up impressive win.