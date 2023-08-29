Dessers Reveals Champions League Dream

Rangers forward, Cyriel Dessers has shared his strong desire to play in the UEFA Champions League.
In a decisive second-leg match in the UEFA Champions League playoffs, Rangers will hope to finish off Eredivisie giants, PSV Eindhoven.
The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw, making the second leg crucial for both teams’ aspirations.
Dessers revealed that playing in the UCL has been a childhood dream, and he is determined to bring it to fruition.
“It would mean the world,” the Forward said about playing in the UCL, as quoted by Rangers Review.
“Of course, we have several goals this season, but this is our first big goal. As a kid, I remember when I was in the Chelsea fans store and I used to ask my parents if I could put a Champions League badge on the shirt.
“Now I want it on my own shirt. I know what I am playing for. It is a childhood dream and we are 90 minutes away from that, so, I hope we can get a good outcome.”