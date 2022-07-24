Dessers on Target but Genk blew It

Cyriel Dessers found the back of the net in the season’s opening game for KRC Genk against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

Dessers scored his side’s first, but also the leveler as they trailed 1-0 after 22 minutes.

The Nigerian Forward cancelled out the lead eight minutes after Genk went behind through an Andreas Skov Olsen goal.

Genk turned the game on its head, taking the lead two minutes after the interval smashing his shot home from from the edge of the box.

However Brugge cranked up the tempo and in a half where they gave up possession they were more attacking, creating 12 goal attempts – 8 more than the visitors – and the pressure paid off.

By the hour mark the sides were level for the second time in the game, Hans Vanaken calmly but also expertly tucking the ball in the back of the net.

Club Brugge were not done though, Genk Manager Woulter Vrancken replaced his number 9, in a like for like substitution, as he took off Dessers for 19 year-old Andras Nemeth.

The hosts seized all the initiative and pushed for a winner which would eventually come via penalty in stoppage time.

A foul inside the box was reviewed by VAR and the decision was given as a penalty, with just four minutes left of added time left.

Skov Olsen pounced on a rebound after Cylen Larin’s initial effort came off the upright.

It ended 3-2 in favor of the hosts, who also had a Nigerian in their ranks, David Okereke was an unused substitute.