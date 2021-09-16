Dessers makes Feyenoord debut in Europa League

Cyriel Dessers made his competitive debut for Dutch giants Feyenoord off the bench in the Europa Conference League match against Maccabi Haifa.

Dessers replaced Bryan Linssen with 13 minutes remaining and didn’t get the dream start.

The game ended goalless at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, and the Dutch side will return to action in the competition on September 30 against Slavia Prague.

Dessers, 26, has one cap for Nigeria when he debuted for the Super Eagles in an international friendly against Tunisia last year.

Speaking on his return to the Eredivisie and pressures of playing for Feyenoord, the forward, who is on loan from KRC Genk said:

“I’m a different player from a few years ago,” he told Voetbal International.

“When people talk about my time at Utrecht or Heracles, I don’t care. I’ve become a much better footballer and can’t wait to show that to everyone.”

Ajayi puts in another Solid display for West Brom

Semi Ajayi had a ball cleared off the line, as West Brom were held to a goalless draw by Derby in the Championship.

Ajayi played the entire 90 minutes on his third start this season, as the Baggies maintained their unbeaten record in the Championship.

The CB missed out on the call-ups for the last international break after an indifferent start to the season.

Meanwhile, Marvin Ekpiteta had a game to forget on Tuesday night in the Championship game between Blackpool and Huddersfield.

The defender suffered a howler that led to goal as the Seasiders fell 3-0 at Bloomfield Road.