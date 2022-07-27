Dessers makes Belgian Jupiler League Team of the Week

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers was rewarded with a place in Belgian Jupiler league team of the week.
The striker netted a goal for Genk in their opening game of the season at Club Brugge on Sunday.
The forward restored parity for the visitors 15 minutes before half time break at the Jan Breydel Stadium.
KRC Genk however lost to Club Brugge 3-2, but the Nigerian striker stood out in the encounter before he was eventually substituted with 20 minutes left to play.
Meanwhile the goal could be his last for the team as he’s expected to complete a move by the end of the week.