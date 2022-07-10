Dessers leaves door open for Feyenoord Return

Cyriel Dessers is not closing door on a possible return to Dutch side Feyenoord.
Dessers said he’s regularly in contact with Feyenoord’s technical crew led by Arne Slot, despite his exit from the team.
Dessers who joined on loan at the time had a fantastic 2021-2022 campaign at Rotterdam, scoring 21 goals in 42 appearances for them.
The club however tried to make the deal permanent, but couldn’t reach agreement with Genk over transfer fee.
At the moment, Dessers’ Genk future still looks uncertain and he’s been linked with move to several Club including Club Brugge.
In an interview with Het Belang van Limburg, Dessers said, Feyenoord is also an option for the future.
“I have had an exceptional year in Rotterdam. The contact with Feyenoord is still very good,” Dessers said.