Dessers leads Cremonese’s Roma take-over in Coppa Italia Win

Coppa Italia Giant killers Cremonese were up to their usual trick when they defeated Roma 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico to set up an encounter with Fiorentina in the semi-finals.
Cremonese defeated Napoli before this encounter and showed that the performance was no fluke with a determined display against Jose Mourinho’s side.
Cyriel Dessers was at the heart of it as he robbed Marash Kumbulla just after the half way line, sprinted through and won a penalty when he was brought down by Rui Patricio after rounding the goal keeper.
Questa è Cremona, parte 2 💪🏻🔘🔴#RomaCremonese #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #SolAmAi #ForzaGrigiorossi #DaiCremo🔘🔴 pic.twitter.com/vWQDMyvCpZ
— U.S. Cremonese (@USCremonese) February 2, 2023