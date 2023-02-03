Dessers leads Cremonese’s Roma take-over in Coppa Italia Win

Coppa Italia Giant killers Cremonese were up to their usual trick when they defeated Roma 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico to set up an encounter with Fiorentina in the semi-finals.

Cremonese defeated Napoli before this encounter and showed that the performance was no fluke with a determined display against Jose Mourinho’s side.

Cyriel Dessers was at the heart of it as he robbed Marash Kumbulla just after the half way line, sprinted through and won a penalty when he was brought down by Rui Patricio after rounding the goal keeper.

Dessers empathically converted the penalty to give his side the lead in the 28th minute.

Roma laboured but failed to find a response and conceded an unfortunate own goal when Zeki Celik turn the ball into his own post in the 50th Minute.

Roma mustered a late response that only served as consolation after Tammy Abraham assisted Andrea Bellotti to halve the deficit, but much to the dismay of Jose Mourinho and the Giallorossi fans as the team was knocked out.

