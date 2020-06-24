Dessers Joins KRC Genk on Four-year Deal

Nigerian Striker Cyriel Dessers will sign for Racing Genk of Belgium from his Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo when the new Jupiler League season commences.

Reports from Belgium are suggesting the 25-year-old will pen a four-year deal with the former Belgian champions after they reached an agreement with Heracles to pay four million Euros for his services.

The report added that the deal will be finalized on the first of July and Dessers can now begin another adventure in the Jupiler league.

Dessers attracted interest from several clubs in Europe following his record breaking performance last season where he became the second player from Heracles to finish on top of the scoring chat with 15 goals.

He was subsequently named in the Eredivisie team of the season alongside his compatriot Chidera Ejuke.

Meanwhile should transfer go through, Dessers will become third Nigerian on the payroll of Genk as they already have Paul Onuachu and Stephen Odey.