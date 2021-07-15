Dessers gives Genk Coach selection headache ahead of Belgian Super Cup

What a pre-season Cyriel Dessers has had with KRC Genk, the forward once again finding the back of the net in the 1-1 draw against AZ Alkmaar, Wednesday, at the Cristal Arena.

Dessers has put in the work in what could be describes as a near perfect audition to be “seriously” considered ahead of Paul Onuachu for the Belgian Super Cup clash against League winners Club Brugge this weekend.

The 26 year-old came on as a second half substitute for his compatriot – plus the captain’s arm band – and scored his third goal in four pre-season outings.

However, his goal was cancelled out very late on by Thijs Oosting as the sides settled for draw.

Last season, the Forward struggled in the shadow of an unplayable Onuachu, getting mostly cameo appearances across all competitions.

He scored 7 times in 32 league appearances, his lowest league goals return after 30+ games since 2016.

This Saturday Genk will hope to get their 2021-22 season off to a flyer with victory over Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadium.