Dessers first-leg Heroics and Feyenoord Stoic Defence end Marseille’s European title quest

Marseille registered more shots and controlled possession but failed ultimately to break down Feyenoord in the second-leg semi final of their Europa Conference League clash at the Stade Vélodrome on Thursday and it cost them.

Feyenoord had won the first meeting between the sides, a Cyriel Dessers inspire brace saw the Dutch side pull off a sensational 3-2 victory at De Kuip to set up a mouthwatering second leg clash.

The hosts needed goals but those have been hard to come by lately, Jorge Sampaoli’s men had managed just seven goals in their last five matches prior.

Les Olympiens won only two games in that period and by a-goal margin on both occasions (1-0, 3-2).

Hence the task before them was herculean, Feyenoord only needed to be disciplined at the back as much as they could be ruthless upfront.

Arne Slot’s side were on a Eight-game (6 wins, 2 draws) unbeaten run and only Marseille had scored more than one goal against them.

True to the stats both sides proved their mettle and despite his impressive goal scoring form in the competition, Nigerian Forward Cyriel Dessers was shut out.

He had netted 10 goals and picked up 2 assists in 12 appearances for Feyenoord, and now he sits just one goal more than closest rival Tammy Abraham – whom he could face in the final on May 25.

Feyenoord will now be looking for their fourth European title to add to the European Cup (Champions League) and two UEFA Cup (Europa League) titles they’ve won in their 113-year history.

They’ll battle AS Roma in the final at the multi-purpose Arena Kombëtare in Tirana, Albania.