Dessers earns Super Eagles recall for Friendlies against Mexico, Ecuador

Cyriel Dessers and Azubuike Okechukwu have both been handed recalls to the Nigeria Senior Men’s National team for the International friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador, both players had featured only once before for the Super Eagles.
Dessers, who has been in fine form at Feyenoord this season, made his debut in 2019, but he couldn’t hold down a place in the team owing, initially, to a deep in form.
Subsequently, the Forward was inexplicably snubbed by team selectors earlier this year for a spot to the Africa Cup of Nations, despite his impressive show at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and Europa Conference League.
Meanwhile, on his part Azubuike Okechukwu’s only outing with the National team was in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers back in 2016.
Okechukwu would not be considered afterwards as competition in Eagles midfield limited his chances.
The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist also suffered a deep in form, but the 25 year-old has been on a resurgence with Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.
The duo were handed the call up by stand-in Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf, who also named first-time invitees Samson Tijani and Alhassan Yusuf for the friendlies scheduled for the months of May and June.
Yusuf also named several regulars including captain Ahmed Musa, CB pair Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong. Emmanuel Dennis also got an invite in the 30-man list released, Tuesday.
The list includes 8 players currently in the NPFL, but only 25 of the invitees will make the trip for the double friendlies, according to an NFF statement .
As previously published, Nigeria will play against Mexico on May 28 at the AT&T Stadium and five days later in Harrison, the team will face off against Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena.
Full list of invited Players
Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC)
Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United)
Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United); Babatunde Afeez Nosiru (Kwara United); Azubuike Okechukwu (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey); Samson Tijani (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria); Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium)