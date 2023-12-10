Dessers Delivers as Rangers Triumph Over Dundee

Joseph Obisesan
Cyriel Dessers
Cyriel Dessers celebrates after he scores his team's opening goal during the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Dundee FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Cyriel Dessers registered his name on the score sheet for Rangers by notching his fifth goal of the season in a 3-1 comeback victory over Dundee FC in the Scottish Premiership at the Ibrox Stadium, on Saturday.

In the 20th minute, the forward capitalized on a precise pass from Todd Cantwell, breaking through on goal.

Although his initial attempt was blocked by the goalkeeper, Dessers demonstrated poise and determination to unleash a powerful strike, ultimately finding the net after a deflection.

Throughout his impressive performance before being substituted in the 72nd minute, the 29-year-old registered 28 touches, engaged in 2 ground duels.

Despite losing possession 12 times, Dessers maintained a commendable 43% pass completion rate.

The goal against Dundee FC marked Dessers’ tenth goal contribution for Rangers this season, with a total of 7 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances.

James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 26th minute, while Abdallah Sima completed the job in the 34th minute to round up the win only in the first half.

