Dessers Delivers as Rangers Triumph Over Dundee

Cyriel Dessers registered his name on the score sheet for Rangers by notching his fifth goal of the season in a 3-1 comeback victory over Dundee FC in the Scottish Premiership at the Ibrox Stadium, on Saturday.
In the 20th minute, the forward capitalized on a precise pass from Todd Cantwell, breaking through on goal.
Although his initial attempt was blocked by the goalkeeper, Dessers demonstrated poise and determination to unleash a powerful strike, ultimately finding the net after a deflection.
Throughout his impressive performance before being substituted in the 72nd minute, the 29-year-old registered 28 touches, engaged in 2 ground duels.