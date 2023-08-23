Dessers backs Big talk with Impressive performance in UCL match

Cyriel Dessers was in action for Rangers in their UEFA Champions League playoffs against PSV.
Dessers played for 80 minutes and was impressive for Rangers as they played out a 2-2 draw against the Dutch side.
In his pre-match press conference, the Nigerian spoke about how he wants to make a difference in the encounter, and he followed it up with an impressive performance.
He provided an assist to keep his team in the game ahead of the return leg at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.
PSV started the game strongly and enjoyed a lot of possession, but it was Rangers that took the lead against the run of play.
Abdallah Sima capitalized on a defensive error to give Rangers the lead right before the end of the first half.
However, PSV got back into contention through Ibrahim Sangare in the 61st minute, but they were once again behind as Cyriel Dessers found Rabbi Matondo, who made no mistake in restoring Rangers’ ahead.
PSV also had a response up their sleeves and equalized through Luuk De Jong from a corner to draw the tie ahead of the return leg on August 30.