Dessers Awaits Decision on Eredivisie Golden Shoe Award

Heracles Almelo forward Cyriel Dessers says he’s yet to receive official confirmation from the Eredivisie organizers,the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB)as regards the 2019/2020 top scorer award.

The Eredivisie was cancelled on Friday after the country’s Prime Minister suspended football until September due to Covid-19.

Several decisions have been made, but the only area that has not been settled is the league’s top scorer prize.

Dessers netted 15 goals, same as Feyenoord captain Steven Berghuis who played 24 league games, two less than the Nigerian.

Speaking to Heracles Almelo’s official website,the Super Eagles new invitee said; “I have not received official confirmation yet.

“It is not that I only came first on the last day with some undeserved goal. No, I’ve been there since late November.”

“In the meantime, a few wrongful goals have been rejected and I am still standing there, together with Berghuis. I am happy to be there.”

The 25-year-old went further by saying that he would have scored more goals if the campaign had been concluded, but admitted he’s pleased to achieve his target for the season when it comes to goal contributions.

“I am sure that a few more would have been added. I wanted to be involved in twenty goals for the season, divided between goals and assists. So it is fine in that area,” he concluded.