Dessers Admits NFF Contact, He could make Super Eagles Debut Next Month

Cyriel Dessers says he’s hoping to involved in Nigeria’s 2021 African Cup of Nation qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

Dessers, who is the Dutch Eredivisie top scorer, has been on the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation following his outstanding form for Heracles.

The 24-year-old was born in Leuven to a Belgian father and qualifies for Nigeria through his mother.

He switched allegiance to Nigeria in December and there are talks in the NFF that he could get his debut call up for the AFCON 2021 qualifying matches against Sierra Leone next month.

“There’s been communication but I’ve got to keep playing as well as I can for Heracles, and hopefully that will happen soon,” he told BBC Sport.

“Everyone in the family is hoping – and to be involved with Nigeria would be incredibly amazing for my career, but I’ve got to keep proving myself first,” he added.

Meanwhile brila.net understand that the player has done enough to convince Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr and he’s likely to be include in the squad for the double header 2021 Afcon qualifiers with Sierra Leone slated for match.