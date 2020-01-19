Desire Oparanozie Strikes Again as Guingamp Cruise

Desire Oparanozie got her name on the scoresheet in Guingamp’s 2-0 win over Fleury 91 in a Division 1 Féminine match on Saturday.

Guingamp have now gone seven games without defeat, following Yesterday’s result and Oparanozie has been crucial to the team’s progress.

The Nigerian striker has scored four goals in the last five games – her goals total in 10 league appearances this season.

She has found her form again after going four games without scoring previously – in teh early days of the season.

Saturday’s victory brought a significant lift to the team as they climbed to fifth in the table, albeit still well off the top sides in the league – Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon have a record 17 league titles and are on course to pick number 18, though they have PSG chasing hot on their heels and two have opened up a huge gulf in point at the summit of the league.

Meanwhile, Guingamp previous champions 32 years ago, could finish in the top five since the merger with Saint-Brieuc Football Féminin in 2011.

With nine round of matches before the end of the season, Sarah M’Barek’s side will face PSG, Lyon – and the entire current top four teams – at some point in that run of fixtures.

Next month they face Soyaux-Charente in a round of 16 fixture in the Coupe de France Féminine.

Oshoala Shut Out by Rayo Vallecano, but Barcelona Extends Winning Run

In Spain, Asisat Oshoala could not follow up with her scintillating performance last weekend as he fired blanks in Barcelona’s 3-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino.

Oshoala scored four goals in the 6-0 win, but she was shut out by Rayo despite playing the entire duration of the game.

Oshoala has scored 14 goals in 15 league matches this term and is second in the leaders board, behind teammate Jennifer Hermoso, who got a brace on Sunday.

Against Rayo, Patricia Guijarro (24′) and Hermoso (26′, 61′) fired the hosts into a big lead and the Culés were looking good for their 17th consecutive win in all competitions.

However, the visitors pulled one back in the 62nd minute through Shella Garcia Gomez, but it proved to be just a consolation.

Barcelona last lost a game in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final against Lyon in 2019, and have now gone on a 23-game unbeaten streak.

Lluís Cortés’s side extend their lead on the table, putting some more daylight between them and champions Atletico Madrid.

They’ve picked up 46 points from 16 league games already this season.