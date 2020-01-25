Desire Oparanozie Scores Again as Guingamp Cruise Past Marseille

Another week and another goal of Desire Oparanozie as she scored in Guingamp’s 3-1 victory over Marseille at the Stade du Roudourou on Saturday.

Oparanozie notched her fifth league goal of the season to restore Guingamp’s lead after the visitors leveled.

Carlin Hudson scored the opener (15′) for the host, but Marseille leveled through from the penalty spot through Caroline Pizzala six minutes later.

Guingamp are hoping to finish higher the table this season than they have in recent times and their rejuvenated Nigerian Striker could be key to that ambition.

Oparanozie headed from close range in the 22nd minute to restore her side’s lead going into the break.

22 year-old France International Louise Fleury grabbed the third and wrapped up a comfortable win for Frédéric Biancalani’s side.

The victory sees Frédéric Biancalani’s side maintain their position in fifth place on the log as they are now on an 8-game unbeaten run – and three wins on the trot.

Also, the win comes as sweet revenge for Guingamp who lost 2-1 in the reverse fixture last year.

Oparanozie has now scored five goals in 11 league appearances this season – all coming in her last six games.

Oshoala Reveals New Look, New Cleats in Clasico vs Atletico Madrid

In Spain, Asisat Oshoala turned out in style for the Clasico when Barcelona clashed with Atletico Madrid in the Primera división femenina on Saturday.

Oshoala spotted a pink-tinted hairdo to match her custom made Nike Mecurial cleats, which was designed in honor of her fourth CAF African Women’s Player of the Year award this January.

The Nigerian striker unboxed the cleat on Friday ahead of the league game against second placed Atletico.

She would have hoped for a goal to celebrate the occasion, however it wouldn’t be as the game ended in a stalemate.

The draw ended Barcelona’s 17-game winning streak, dating back to September 2019 in the 6-1 win over Atletico Madrid

Another day at the office …..shared points today and still top spot holder 🤗😊 …..Vamoss💪🏾 @FCBfemeni 🔵🔴🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/pJx35kW762 — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) January 25, 2020

Oshoala is currently on 14 goals in the league in 16 appearances this season.