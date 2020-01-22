Deportivo La Coruna confirms Uche Agbo Transfer

Spanish second division side Deportivo La Coruna has announced the signing of Nigerian midfielder Uche Agbo in the current January transfer window.

Agbo joined after cutting down his loan deal for Portuguese side Sporting Braga and he is expected to be at the club for the next three seasons.

He is not new Spanish football after his brief spell with Granada and Rayo Vallecano before returning to his Belgian club Standard Liege.

The 24-year-old will now look to start a new chapter in his career after struggling for game time with Braga I the first half of the season.