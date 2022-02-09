Dennis Emmanuel’s return fail to save Watford, Iwobi benched as Lampard suffers first defeat

Dennis Emmanuel returned to action for Watford after serving his one-match suspension, but the Player’s inclusion didn’t change the Hornets’ fortunes as they lost on the road against West Ham.
Emmanuel was sent off in the game against Norwich, missed the trip to Burnley but was thrown right into the fray by new Watford Boss Roy Hodgson for the clash against the Hammers.
The 24 year-old Nigerian played the entire duration of the game but fired blanks as his side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat courtesy Jarrod Bowen.
He managed a single shot in all 90 minutes but registered 3 tackles, 2 blocks, 1 block and completed 5 dribbles.
However, Tuesday’s defeat stretched the Hornets’ winless run to 11 games in all competitions and 10 in the PL, leaving them in 19th spot on the standings.
Meanwhile, William Troost-Ekong was not listed in Watford’s the matchday squad. The CB was ruled out of the game with a muscle injury.