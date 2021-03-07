Dennis Emmanuel trades Goal for Assist in FC Koln Home draw

Dennis Emmanuel is still searching for his first league goal since joining FC Koln in the Bundesliga, but on Sunday he provided a goal to help his side ground out a point at home against Werder Bremen.

Dennis came off the bench in the 71st minute as did Jonas Hector and 12 minutes later the two combined for the goal that helped Markus Gisdol’s side halt a fourth straight defeat.

The Nigerian joined the Billy Goats until the end of the season and made his sixth appearance in the League with the club still pursuing survival.

FC Koln are just three points above the relegation zone with 10 rounds of matches of the regular season left.

Manager Gisdol said after the game,”I think we saw one of our better, maybe even one of our really good games today. But we did not managed to get the result that we wanted.”