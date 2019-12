Emmanuel Dennis was on target for Club Brugge in their 1-1 draw with Gent in the Belgian league clash at the GHELAMCO-arena on Sunday.

Dennis put Brugge ahead from a powerful header that beat Gent’s goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski in the 56 minutes.

The home side however got their equaliser in the 73rd minute to share the spoils.

Dennis has now scored eight goals in all competitions and Brugge were.

The 22 year-old striker is valued at £35m with interests from a host of premier league clubs.