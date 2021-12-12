Dennis Emmanuel gets PL goal Number Seven

Emmanuel Dennis increased his goal tally of the season, scoring in Watford’s 2-1 defeat at Brentford.
Dennis netted his seventh PL goal, firing Watford ahead from a header against the Bees.
However, the hosts levelled late on through Pontus Jansson (84′) before Bryan Mbeumo converted from the spot in the fifth minute of additional time after William Troost-Ekong fell an opponent in the box.
Brentford Coach Thomas Frank introduced Frank Onyeka in the second half (77′) and the Midfielder’s entry bolstered the team’s performance – push for the equalizer and the winner – against the relegation battling Hornets.
