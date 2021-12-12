Dennis Emmanuel gets PL goal Number Seven

Watford's Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis (C) heads home a delivery from Tom Cleverley for the opening goal against Brentford. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Emmanuel Dennis increased his goal tally of the season, scoring in Watford’s 2-1 defeat at Brentford.

Dennis netted his seventh PL goal, firing Watford ahead from a header against the Bees.
However, the hosts levelled late on through Pontus Jansson (84′) before Bryan Mbeumo converted from the spot in the fifth minute of additional time after William Troost-Ekong fell an opponent in the box.
Brentford Coach Thomas Frank introduced Frank Onyeka in the second half (77′) and the Midfielder’s entry bolstered the team’s performance – push for the equalizer and the winner – against the relegation battling Hornets.

 

West Brom wins without Ajayi… Reading’s Dele-Bashiru shows more promising signs

 

In the Championship West Brom were without Semi Ajayi but they continued their promotion push with a 1-0 win against Reading at the Hawthorns.

Ajayi, who has made 15 appearances for Valérien Ismaël’s side, was not listed in the matchday squad.
The 28 year-old has only played four minutes in the team’s last seven matches in the Championship.
However, it didn’t appear the Big CB was needed on Saturday as the Baggies restricted the visitors to just four shots – 3 on goal – the entire game.
Reading had Tom Dele-Bashiru start and play the entire game but the midfielder couldn’t pull the strings to help his side with a fighting chance, though he registered two shots and one on goal.
Dele-Bashiru is currently the team’s second highest goal scorer with four goals and an assist in 20 league appearances.

