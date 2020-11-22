Dennis Emmanuel Benched in Club Brugge’s Win to go Top of Jupiler League

Dennis Emmanuel did not feature both legs of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifying matches against Sierra Leone during the international break.

On his return to Club Brugge he was left on the bench by Philippe Clement in the 1-0 win over Kortrijk, Saturday.

Emmanuel was the subject of several transfer rumors away from the club in the summer and one time was tipped to join English Premiership club Sheffield United.

However nothing materialized and while the 23 year-old seem to have turned his attention squarely on helping the Jupiler League champions get off their title defence campaign to a good start, he has seen his game time seriously regulated.

On Saturday he watched on from the bench as another win for Club Brugge gave them a one point lead at the summit of the log.

His compatriot, David Okereke was however a second half substitute, replacing goal scorer Noa Lang in the 76th minute.

Okereke’s game contribution were minimal; no shot recorded and managed just six touches on the ball.

This season Emmanuel has made 7 league appearances but struggled to find the back of the net. His form on the continent though is a different story.

A goal in three appearances in the UEFA Champions League has helped keep the club’s hope of fighting for a second round spot alive in a group that also houses Borussia Dortmund, SS Lazio and Zenit Saint Petersburg.