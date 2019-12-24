Dennis backed to deliver more goals for Club Brugge

By
Seyi Alao
-
0
19
Emmanuel B. DENNIS of Club Brugge during the Champions League match between Paris Saint Germain and Club Bruges at Parc des Princes on November 6, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken says Dennis Emmanuel is good enough to lead the team to succeed.

Reports has it that Club Brugge is looking to bring in striker in January to address the lack of goals in the teams

Dennis meanwhile has now contributed to three goals (two goals, one assist) in his last four games for the club and seven in total.

Hans Vanaken however believed that the Club does need to look elsewhere for a striker in January.

“Whether we need a new striker? I don’t think so. Dennis and Diatta were dangerous and Tau played well in recent weeks, but now less so.

“The coach then solved that by bringing De Ketelaere. Percy now does not need a crisis of confidence. He is still doing very well.”He said.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here