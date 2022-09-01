Dennis, Awoniyi hapless as Haaland steals the show in 6-0 romping by Man City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: A dejected Emmanuel Dennis of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium on August 31, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi witnessed a night of massacre, first hand, as Manchester City pummeled Nottingham Forest with six unreplied goals in their Premier League fixture, Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

Dennis and Awoniyi were second half substitutions, in Steve Cooper’s hope that the duo could some how avert the inevitable against the PL Champions.

However the double sub turned out to be a little less than a footnote in the game that ceased to be a contest just thirty-eight minutes in.

The headline grabber? Man City’s young Forward and their summer marquee signing, Erling Braut Haaland.

Haaland netted a first half Hat-trick as the Cityzens steamrolled the PL new boys 3-0 in a one-sided first half.

Five minutes into the second half, Pep Guardiola’s men stretched their lead to four with Joao Cancelo finding the back of the net.

Cooper then followed Guardiola’s cue in the second to effect his first set of substitutions, in the 58th minute he introduced Awoniyi and Dennis.

With the extra fire power, regardless, it was the host who registered more goals.

Julian Alvarez grabbed a brace; scoring in the 65th and 87th minutes respectively to inflict Forest with a big L.

Returning home bruised and battered, Cooper’s side will look to bounce back with a W in their home game this weekend against fellow promoters, Bournemouth.

Bournemouth announced the sack of their Manager Scott Parker after the heavy 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, and stemmed the tide of losing streaks with a spirited performance in their goalless draw against Wolves on Wednesday night.

