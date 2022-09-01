Dennis, Awoniyi hapless as Haaland steals the show in 6-0 romping by Man City

Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi witnessed a night of massacre, first hand, as Manchester City pummeled Nottingham Forest with six unreplied goals in their Premier League fixture, Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium.
Dennis and Awoniyi were second half substitutions, in Steve Cooper’s hope that the duo could some how avert the inevitable against the PL Champions.
However the double sub turned out to be a little less than a footnote in the game that ceased to be a contest just thirty-eight minutes in.
The headline grabber? Man City’s young Forward and their summer marquee signing, Erling Braut Haaland.
Haaland netted a first half Hat-trick as the Cityzens steamrolled the PL new boys 3-0 in a one-sided first half.
Doesn't get much better than this! 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/CrThLRSvXO
— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 31, 2022