Dennerby’s exit is the reason we failed to qualify for Olympics, says Ebi

Former Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi says the departure of Thomas Dennerby is partly responsible for the team’s failure to qualify for 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Nigeria women’s senior team failed to pick Olympics ticket for the third time of asking after playing out a 1-1 draw with Cote d’Ivoire back in October at the Agege Stadium to lose out on away goals rule.

Christopher Danjuma was in charge of the two-legged Olympic qualifiers against Ivory Coast following Dennerby’s resignation over claims of interference from the federation.

Ebi who is dissapointed with the outcome of the game, has shed more light on the country’s botched Olympics dream.

“It’s so sad because we were looking forward to playing at the Olympics because we‘ve not qualified for the last two editions and we really focused on qualifying but unfortunately, we did not qualify,” Ebi told The PUNCH.

“The change of the coach might have been one of the factors to our non-qualification because he has been with the team for quite a long time and he understands how to get what he wants from the team. The change of the coach with two weeks to a crucial game like that could have been partly a cause.

“He (Christopher Danjuma) does not know the team like the one (Dennerby) that left,” She concluded.