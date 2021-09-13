Denizlispor ends 16-game winless streak, Onazi gets cameo

At the weekend Denizlispor ended a 16-game run without a win, in a competitive game dating back to March, when they still competed in the Super Lig and Onazi Ogenyi got a run out.
Onazi was handed 10 minutes, coming off the bench to see out Denizlispor’s stunning 2-0 win against third placed Eyupspor on the road at the Eyüp Stadium.
After a cagey first-half, the visitors produced two big moments, Omer Sismanoglu with the game’s opener in the 57th minute and Mugdat Celik scored from the spot in stoppage time to kill off the game and picked their first win of the season.
The win ended an 8-game losing streak in all competitions and gave them their first points after four rounds of games in the 1. Lig season.
Olanare returns from injury in win for Erzurum
Aaron Olanare returned for Erzurum BB after missing the last game due to injury and the forward was handed minutes off the bench.
Olanare played 28 minutes as his side’s secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Manisa FK at the weekend.
The 27 year-old made his second appearance for the team since joining them as a free agent.
The game’s only goal was scored in the 24th minute by Mustafa Yumlu and the win saw them extend their streak to three games and moved them to fourth on the standings.
Hat-trick of defeats for Akanbi and Alhassan as Menemenspor lose to Adanaspor
Rasheed Akanbi and Adamu Alhassan ended on the losing side yet again following Menemenspor’s 6-2 loss on the road against Adanaspor AS at the weekend.
Akanbi and Alhassan both started the game, but the latter was replaced in the second half with the team trailing 3-1.
The hosts scored three more, Ognjen Ozegovic completing his hat-trick in the 86th minute after scoring in the 6th and 71st minutes.
Evren Kormaz (50′), Samed Ali Kaya (65′) and Ahmenthan Kose (89′) completed the rout for the hosts.