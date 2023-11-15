Demehin Headlines Nigeria’s Sweep of CAF Young Player Award

Nigerian youth players Oluwatosin Demehin, Deborah Abiodun, and Esther Ajakaye have received nominations for the 2023 CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

This recognition comes in response to their outstanding performances for Nigeria’s U-20 team in the last FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Demehin and Abiodun have since progressed to the Super Falcons, with both players being part of the squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

 

While Demehin, a central defender, showcased her skills in all four games played by the Super Falcons during the tournament, Abiodun made an appearance.

 

The nominations highlight the talent and potential of these young players, indicating a promising future for Nigerian women’s football.

