Demehin Headlines Nigeria’s Sweep of CAF Young Player Award

Nigerian youth players Oluwatosin Demehin, Deborah Abiodun, and Esther Ajakaye have received nominations for the 2023 CAF Women’s Young Player of the Year award.
This recognition comes in response to their outstanding performances for Nigeria’s U-20 team in the last FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
Demehin and Abiodun have since progressed to the Super Falcons, with both players being part of the squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
While Demehin, a central defender, showcased her skills in all four games played by the Super Falcons during the tournament, Abiodun made an appearance.