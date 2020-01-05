Dele-Bashiru scores but Watford are held by Tranmere Rovers in FA Cup

Tom Dele-Bashiru was on target for Watford in their 3-3 draw with League One side Tranmere Rovers in Saturday’s English FA Cup tie.

Dele-Bashiru put the Hornets in front at Vicarage Road in the 12th minutes, when he beat the goal keeper with a fine strike from outside of the penalty area.

Watford went into the first half break with a 3-goal advantage, but an incredible second half performance from Tranmere saw the end in 3-3 draw.

Dele-Bashiru and his compatriot Isaac Success were in action for the full duration for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Watford will now attempt to force their way into the next round via replay.