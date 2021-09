Tom Dele-Bashiru’s virtuoso performance gave Reading the much needed boost in the championship after a period of poor results for the Royals.

Dele-Bashiru bagged a second half brace to hand Reading a 3-1 victory at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday night against struggling Peterborough.

The Nigerian midfielder scored in the 67th and 88th minutes, producing a standout performance that saw Veljko Paunovic’s side pick only the second win this season.

On the night the 21 year-old registered 5 shots, getting 4 on target playing as a number 10.

He completed 4 dribbles, 1 tackle attempted, 1 clearance, 1 block and did not lose loss possession once in 90 minutes.