Dele-Bashiru Reading FC Championship debut ends in defeat

Tom Dele-Bashiru made his Reading FC debut in the Championship match against Bristol City. Photo credit | IG (readingfc)

Tom Dele-Bashiru was a second-half substitute on debut for Reading FC, Tuesday, in the Championship game against Bristol City.

Dele-Bashiru joined Reading on loan from Watford and the midfielder got his first feel of action at the Madejski Stadium.
However, it was not the debut he had hoped for as The Royals lost 3-2 and denied a third straight win against the Cider Army.
The visitors were the brighter of the two from the kick off, finding the back of the net after just five minutes through Andreas Weimann.
Chris Martin doubled the lead nine minutes and it was looking like a healthy lead, but Reading responded in the 19th minute.
The leveler was scored by Femi Azeez to halve the deficit and send the teams into the tunnel for the half-time break.

 

 

After the restart Dele-Bashiru got his moment to come on but the 21 year-old could do quite little to alter the scoreline.
Rather the next goal would be scored by Bristol, Weimann with his second of the game to restore their two-goal lead.
There was time for some late action from the hosts after Liam Moore beat the Bristol City goalkeeper to make it 3-2 on in the 81st minute.
However, it was to be the final goal mouth action as the final whistle went off and Bristol earning a deserved win.
In other games played in the championship on Tuesday night, Gabriel Osho and Elijah Adebayo featured for Luton in their 1-0 Championship win over Barnsley.
Meanwhile Marvin Ekpiteta was on the bench for the duration of the game between Blackpool and Coventry. His side fell at home 1-0 to The Sky Blues.
On their path, Tosin Adarabioyo and Josh Onomah put in a great shift for Fulham in their 2-1 win at Millwall.

