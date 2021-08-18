Dele-Bashiru Reading FC Championship debut ends in defeat

Tom Dele-Bashiru was a second-half substitute on debut for Reading FC, Tuesday, in the Championship game against Bristol City.
Dele-Bashiru joined Reading on loan from Watford and the midfielder got his first feel of action at the Madejski Stadium.
However, it was not the debut he had hoped for as The Royals lost 3-2 and denied a third straight win against the Cider Army.
The visitors were the brighter of the two from the kick off, finding the back of the net after just five minutes through Andreas Weimann.
Chris Martin doubled the lead nine minutes and it was looking like a healthy lead, but Reading responded in the 19th minute.
The leveler was scored by Femi Azeez to halve the deficit and send the teams into the tunnel for the half-time break.
