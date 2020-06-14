Dele-Bashiru getting ready to premier league restart

Nigerian youngster Tom Dele-Bashiru got some minutes under his belt in Watford’s training match against Brentford at the Vicarage road on Saturday.

Dele-Bashiru, who joined the club from Manchester City was introduced in 75th minutes of the encounter.

The Hornets won the game 2 – 0 and they will be delighted to be in the right spirit ahead of premier league restart next week.

Meanwhile the other Nigerian in the team, Isaac Success missed the game due to injury and unlikely to return in time ahead of the premier league clash with Leicester City.

Relegation threatened Watford ended the unbeaten run of league leaders Liverpool and they will hoping to continue from where the stopped before the league was suspended back in March.