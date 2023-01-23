Defeat for Sekidika on Umraniyespor League debut

Jesse Sekidika made his first league appearance for Umraniyespor when they welcomes Fenerbahce to the Ümraniye Şehir Stadyumu on Monday night.
Sekidika had previously featured for the Super Lig side in the Turkish Cup defeat to Trabzonspor last Wednesday.
He started in the Cup game for his first appearance for Umraniyespor since his loan move from second division side Eyupspor.
On Monday, the 26 year-old came off the bench for the final Twenty-one minutes against Fenerbahce.
Umraniyespor conceded in the 73rd minute from a Michy Batshuayi goal, but the hosts leveled five minutes later through Mehmet Umut Nayir.
However, an 89th minute own goal restored Fenerbahce’s lead, but there was more drama as Onur Atasayar was sent off in the 10th minute of stoppage time.
The defeat leaves Umraniyespor rock bottom in the Super Lig with 14points from 19 games. Next up for them is a trip to Antalyaspor.