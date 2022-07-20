Debutants Shkupi hold Dinamo Zagreb in UCL qualifiers, Adetunji fires blank

Shkupi’s trip to the Croatian capital for the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round match first-leg ended in a hard fought 2-all draw despite the top striker, Sunday Adetunji, missing out on a spot on the score sheets.
Adetunji played in his third UEFA Champions League match, as Shkupi battled Dinamo Zagreb to snatch a late equalizer at the Stadion Maksimir.
My mama, I don finally play original UCL ball. Those days for Ifako Ijaiye, na the fake UCL ball we dey use motivate ourselves say one day, we go play for this level. I appreciate you all.
Happy Eid el Kabir. God bless you all. pic.twitter.com/DCHRP1EiDp
Punching above their weights in the tournament, the Macedonian Champions who are debuting in the UCL this season, will aim to finish off this task in the return leg at the Čair Stadium.
On Tuesday night, they had fired themselves ahead in the 25th minute, but the lead was short lived and before the break, Dinamo were back in the game.
After the restart there were two more goals, first from the hosts to turn the game around.
Yet, even the Croatians could not hold on to the slim goal advantage, and soon found out, when in the 89th minute Renaldo Cephas brought the game back to parity.