Dear Fans! Moses Simon Makes Request On behalf of Agadir-bound Super Eagles

Nigerian star Moses Simon sent a message to the fans, Saturday night, as the team departed Abuja for Morocco venue of their second group game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
On Monday in Agadir, Nigeria will battle Sao Tome & Principe in a game that could see the Super Eagles take top spot in the group.
The Contingent left on Saturday, led by head Coach Jose Peseiro, who has had to deal with an injury crisis, including losing stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong.
Ekong was the obvious absentee from the group while Leon Balogun, who was left out of the squad the faced Sierra Leone, made the trip.
Speaking with NFF TV as Players cleared the checking area of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Simon sent a message to Super Eagles fans.
The Winger said,’Hello guys, just pray for us you know, so, we can win the game.
‘You know We are going out there and surely we will give it all off our best.’