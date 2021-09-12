David Okereke produces Spectacular goal to hand Venezia first win of the Serie A season

David Okereke and Ridgeciano Haps celebrate the victory after the Serie A match between Empoli FC and Venezia FC at Stadio Carlo Castellani. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

David Okereke produced a sublime individual goal to help Venezia pick their first win in the Serie A following a 2-1 victory away at Empoli on Saturday.

Okereke was introduced as a second half substitute for the injured Antonio Vacca Jr. in the 67th minute.
A minute later, the Nigerian impacted the game, heading the ball to a teammate before receiving the ball back inside his own half.
He raced down the opposition half, almost 60 meters, slaloming between three defenders before unleashing a low shot to the goalkeepers right.
The goal doubled Venezia’s lead after Thomas Henry had given them the lead (13′) early on at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.
Empoli managed to halve the deficit from the penalty spot, Nedim Bajrami with the goal from the spot in the 89th minute.
David Okereke then got another chance to score, but he was trumped by very good defending with just the goalkeeper to beat.
Meanwhile, Tyronne Ebuehi was an unused substitute in the game as Venezia moved to 12th on the table.

 

Bonucci frustrates Osimhen, but Napoli snatch come back win against Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci competes for the ball with Victor Osimhen during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Juventus FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. (Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On Saturday, Napoli stunned Juventus and though he didn’t score, Victor Osimhen had a busy night at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen, who had a busy international week with Nigeria, showed some sharpness throughout the game, but the young forward was no match for the astute marking of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonnuci in particular.
He would later be subbed off after as precaution when it appeared he suffered a muscle cramp.

 

Luciano Spalleti’s side were solid and dominated the most part of the game despite going behind first through an Alvaro Morata goal in the first half.
After the restart, the hosts upped the ante and it paid off, Matteo Politano (57′) hitting home the leveler from a rebound before Senegal CB Kalidou Koulibaly snatched the winner with five minutes of regular time left to play.
The win means the Azzurri have won all three games so far this season and top the Serie A standings.

