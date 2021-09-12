David Okereke produces Spectacular goal to hand Venezia first win of the Serie A season

David Okereke produced a sublime individual goal to help Venezia pick their first win in the Serie A following a 2-1 victory away at Empoli on Saturday.
Okereke was introduced as a second half substitute for the injured Antonio Vacca Jr. in the 67th minute.
A minute later, the Nigerian impacted the game, heading the ball to a teammate before receiving the ball back inside his own half.
He raced down the opposition half, almost 60 meters, slaloming between three defenders before unleashing a low shot to the goalkeepers right.
The goal doubled Venezia’s lead after Thomas Henry had given them the lead (13′) early on at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.
Empoli managed to halve the deficit from the penalty spot, Nedim Bajrami with the goal from the spot in the 89th minute.
David Okereke then got another chance to score, but he was trumped by very good defending with just the goalkeeper to beat.
Meanwhile, Tyronne Ebuehi was an unused substitute in the game as Venezia moved to 12th on the table.
Bonucci frustrates Osimhen, but Napoli snatch come back win against Juventus
On Saturday, Napoli stunned Juventus and though he didn’t score, Victor Osimhen had a busy night at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Osimhen, who had a busy international week with Nigeria, showed some sharpness throughout the game, but the young forward was no match for the astute marking of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonnuci in particular.
He would later be subbed off after as precaution when it appeared he suffered a muscle cramp.