David Okereke linked with incredible Serie A move if Venezia sinks

With Serie A side Venezia facing a looming possiblity of being relegated by the end of the season, the club could wave their option of securing the services of David Okereke, but the player could remain in Italy.
Okereke joined the newly promoted Venezia on loan from Club Brugge at the beginning of the season and had a decent run with the club.
In his 29 league appearances, the Forward has scored 6 times, adding 1 assist to his stats.
However, it doesn’t seem like his contributions would be enough to save the club from dropping back to the Serie B.
Venezia sit rock bottom of the standings with just five wins all season and have only four games left to save their hides while hoping results elsewhere goes in the favor.
But it seems unlikely and Okereke is equally not going down with the club favoring to stay in Italy regardless.
According to several FL sources the 24 year-old who has just a year left on his Club Brugge contract appeared to enjoy his return to Italy.
He previously played for Lavagnese as a youngster before joining Spezia and eventually Consenza before heading off to Belgium.
While it’s almost certain he’ll remain in Italy, there are unconfirmed reports that he could be a possible transfer target for AC Milan in the summer.
