David Akintola’s Brace puts modest Hatayspor in Contention for European Spot

David Akintola is making the most of his time on loan in Turkey, as he netted a brace on Saturday to help Hatayspor to a comfortable 4-1 win over Ankaragucu.

David, on loan from FC Midtjylland, made his 22nd league appearance for Hatayspor and continues to impress.

A penalty just past the hour mark and a crafty finish nine minutes after secured his second of the game and sixth in the competition.

Hatayspor’un ileri 3’lüsü bu sezon Süper Lig’de toplamda 34 gol atıp 8 asist yaptı. 📍Aaron Boupendza

⚽️18 gol 📍David Akintola

⚽️6 gol

🎯3 asist 📍Mame Diouf

⚽️10 gol

🎯5 asist pic.twitter.com/Y8nLl9iDUg — Hasan Begdili (@begdilihasan) February 27, 2021

The hosts had to come from behind after conceding an early goal from Torgeir Borven (16′).

They leveled just before the break through Senegalese striker, Mame Biram Diouf (45′).

The 33 year-old would add a second after the restart, converting from the spot to complete the turn around for Hatayspor.

Then came the moment for David, who took responsibility to score (65′) from the spot for a penalty he won.

He then added a second, dominating play on the right wing, he worked his marker before unleashing a belter in the near post.

The victory moved Hatayspor to just three points of the top four spot and puts them in contention for a European place.