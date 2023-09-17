Dante Faults Moffi for Goal Celebration vs PSG

Terem Moffi has faced criticism from his teammate Dante for his celebration after scoring his second goal in Nice’s 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Friday night.
Moffi played a key role in the match, scoring two goals and providing an assist as Nice secured a surprising win against the defending Ligue 1 champions.
However, Moffi’s celebration after his second goal, where he removed his jersey, sparked controversy and angered PSG fans, as well as some players like Kylian Mbappe.
Dante expressed his disappointment with Moffi’s celebration and believed that his teammate could have avoided provoking the opposition.
“Terem has a lot of strength, he knows how to take depth. But the negative point is his 2nd goal and his celebration.