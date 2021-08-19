Danjuma joins Villarreal as Competition for Samuel Chukwueze

Arnaut Danjuma has sealed a permanent move to La liga side Villarreal from AFC Bournemouth for €20 million on a five-year deal.
Danjuma, 24, is still eligible to play for Nigeria although he has been capped by the Dutch National team.
Last season in the championship, the forward played 33 league games and scored 15 goals scored 17 goals for the Cherries.
The club announced the signing a social media post on Thursday and he has had his first feel of first team training.
View this post on Instagram