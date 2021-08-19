Danjuma joins Villarreal as Competition for Samuel Chukwueze

By
Editor
-
0
50
Arnaut Danjuma joined Villarreal on a five-year deal from Bournemouth. Photo credit | IG (villarrealcf)

Arnaut Danjuma has sealed a permanent move to La liga side Villarreal from AFC Bournemouth for €20 million on a five-year deal.

Danjuma, 24, is still eligible to play for Nigeria although he has been capped by the Dutch National team.
Last season in the championship, the forward played 33 league games and scored 15 goals scored 17 goals for the Cherries.
The club announced the signing a social media post on Thursday and he has had his first feel of first team training.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Villarreal CF (@villarrealcf)

A move to Villarreal is a step up in the player’s career, with the prospect of playing in the UEFA Champions League this season.
While he’d be teaming up with Samuel Chukwueze, Danjuma will also be competition in the wide position for the Nigeria international.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here